Travel: Two Seasons, One Trip

Let’s start with a request from a lovely subscriber:

‘I have a work trip to the US at the end of the month—I’ll be in LA for 4 days, then on to NYC for 3 nights over which there will be a gala/awards night to attend. I have no idea where to start in terms of packing a capsule wardrobe which will cover all of this—though I do have a generous luggage allowance, so it doesn’t have to be compact. I just need options!’

Firstly, thank you for this conundrum, it is exactly my favourite kind of puzzle. I’m adding a £300 cap on anything I suggest because this is real life.

So firstly, let’s look at the temperature issue. It’s around 25C degrees and sunny in LA and down to -8C in NYC. You need business day and evening for 7 days, plus something banging for a gala.

To start off with, the big stuff. I know New York in February because of fashion week and it is brutal AF. You’re going to need a big coat which will probably take up about a third of a suitcase as you’re flying in LA first. It’s a good time to look for these as they are all on sale.

Relaxed longline puffer coat in stone £279 from £399 from Jigsaw , Seamless down long coat £129.90 from £159.90 from Uniqlo , Petra coat in black £179 from £370 by Day Birger et Mikkelsen

Boots are also a must-have – I prefer high styles which can be worn with thermal tights under dresses:

Leather riding boots £270 from Cos , Quin sretch knee boots £199 from Whistles , Bridget knee boots £270 from Sézane

The gala look is also a totally separate dress code and will have to work with your big coat. I’d go for a long sleeve option like these to beat the breeze.

Lydia draped gown £275 from £550 by Solace London, Burgundy turtleneck roll neck gown £231 from £330 by Norma Kamali , Bottle green gown £316 from £790 by Victoria Beckham (bust the budget slightly here, but great bargain).