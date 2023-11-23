Saving This For Later
I go deep so you don't have to.
Hello to all, I hope you’re having a wonderful week, gearing up for the all the bonkers festivities ahead. As you might have seen, I’ve already started the holiday party season and may potentially have peaked too soon. Every bloody year. If you too are feeling overwhelmed by an over-committed diary, why not take a ‘lil break to peruse my fortnightly buys. And! If you have any requests, hit me up, I live to serve your retail requirements.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Every Shade of Grey to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.