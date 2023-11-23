Hello to all, I hope you’re having a wonderful week, gearing up for the all the bonkers festivities ahead. As you might have seen, I’ve already started the holiday party season and may potentially have peaked too soon. Every bloody year. If you too are feeling overwhelmed by an over-committed diary, why not take a ‘lil break to peruse my fortnightly buys. And! If you have any requests, hit me up, I live to serve your retail requirements.