Hello, hello to you all. This week I’m feeling harried by the wet and wind and will also admit to feeling a little uninspired by the internet. While I’ve been researching all of your requests, I’ve also been looking for a spark of joy, maybe a banging dress that feels oh so right for the new season. Sadly, after about 17 hours, I’ve found nothing. Don’t you just hate that..? All that time and energy with nothing to show for it.

Hopefully my solutions below will help you find your very own golden ticket, without the endless scroll. I’ll keep searching for my hit of sartorial dopamine and will hopefully return with lots of exciting, yet investment-wise considerations for us all.

A Wardrobe Capsule of the Five Definitive Trousers

This request came from a subscriber who asked for me to keep a mid-size/tall body shape in mind, which actually really works for the trouser cuts which are defining today’s key looks (nearly all of them require stature).

Here are what I would suggest for a totally useful trouser capsule of which feels right for now. You’ll notice that none of them are skinny or even slim cut which is a major shift from what I would have recommended this time last year.