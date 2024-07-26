Hello my friends, I hope this week finds you in good spirits. I’ve got my civil wedding ceremony tomorrow and then I’m straight off on honeymoon on Sunday, so the past seven days have been a whirl of waxing and white shoe buying, pulling everything together for this first leg of my marriage celebrations.

But of course, I still had time to answer some of your burning retail questions and I’ve finally made it to the end of the list I had on file from you all. As soon as I’m back on my laptop—I’m taking a week off next week and have promised myself that I won’t write anything as my brain needs some silence from the sentences—I’ll be making a call out for more requests, so please do get thinking. Some beautiful salad forks perhaps? The perfect pedal pushers? Cheek highlighter without glitter? The ultimate red lipstick? Remember, I’m your girl and always happy to help. If I’ve missed anything, please do complain and tell me and I’ll get right to it.