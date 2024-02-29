I absolutely smell spring. Or is it false spring? Jumping the gun spring? Either way, it’s giving me hope and setting me in the mindset to wipe my slate clean. The beginning of March always feels like the true start of the new year and after hibernating and giving into some of the long, dark evenings, I’m now ready to show a little flair again.

Unfortunately, the weather has caused a few issues in my home—the drainpipe down the back of the house was blown down in one of our countless storms, but we didn’t realise until water had seeped in through the brickwork, absolutely annihilating my careful paint work along the interior walls of three rooms. Perhaps you’re staring down the barrel of winter weather repairs yourself—do send in any DIY issues and I’ll do my best to help.

For me, I’m simply going to remove the damp bubbles and lightly sand the paintwork before re-applying a new coat. To be fair, a couple of the rooms were already replete with sticky handprints, so I’d have probably wanted to refresh at some point anyway. But this helps me segue into my first request of the week: