We bloody made it! February, you cruel beast of a month, we welcome you with open arms, simply because you are not January. Lately, I’ve found myself manually charting the evening light, specifically the actual o’clock that I need to turn my bike lights on. I can confirm it is marginally later than a month ago; I am aware of quite how desperate this sounds…London, you do really make it hard to love you at this time of the year. Speaking of love, the V-day merch wagon is just about to trundle into town. Below I’ve covered what I’d like to receive (I’m definitely not getting any of it from my heart-of-stone lover) and what I think would make a lovely token of your devotion for a partner (with some masculine and unisex options). To tie it all up, I’ve popped my top tips for dinner candles (if you’re romancing at home, or just eating a takeaway at the table, nothing beats a burning wick to create an atmos) and some of my date night restos in London (with tables still available on 14th). Bisous!