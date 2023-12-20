Ho, ho, ho it’s the last collection of seemingly random, yet hopefully useful-at-some-point niche products. Understandably, at this point of the year I’ve got text neck and RSI in my fingers due to the the sheer amount of online research that has gone into creating the weekly columns for Every Shade of Grey. I won’t be posting an essay this Sunday as a) it’s Christmas Eve and I’m sure you’ll be occupied with a mixture of joyous and painful tasks and b) I will be similarly encumbered. I’ll be back for New Year’s Eve, because anyone staying in and enjoying JOMO (the joy of missing out) may need a distraction from Jools Holland’s Hootenanny, Lord give us strength.