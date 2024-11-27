This week I’m going to keep it simple and share as many of my top gifts for everyone, rather than trying to serve a niche customer. Hope you find just the thing you’ve been looking for—will be back later in December with a list of last minute buys. On that, I wouldn’t save any of these for too much later, you know what this time of year is like!

Ikat Print Bath Sheet, £39 By Collagerie x John Lewis

The Collagerie duo are the non plus ultra when it comes to décor taste and their collection for John Lewis is holistically covetable. I have a pair of these bath sheets for guests in our spare room and they are so soft you just want to roll around in them all evening long. The print also makes them far more forgiving of the odd mascara stain.

Pencil drawing of a child, ~ £600 by Portfolio London

I came across this company at last year’s Spirit of Christmas show and fell in the love with their portfolio (no pun intended), promising myself I would commission a picture of each of my kids. Obviously, time has passed and they are getting older. I’ve asked my family to put their gift budgets towards this as I feel it is something which I would never part with. Portfolio also do charcoal and oil portraiture, covering adults and animals too.

Teddy Hat, £67 by Arket

100% wool and both toasty and epic. Arket have also got a really great selection of accessories at the moment, everything from gloves to hair clips to neck ties. A great destination for stocking fillers.