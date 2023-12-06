Hello from Paris!

Bonjour mes amis from fairy-lit Paree! For an early December trip, I always think Paris is the most exciting place in the world, come rain or shine. As a family, we’ve made so many wonderful memories here, with mum driving up from the Dordogne to meet us in the French capital. This week two years ago, I was maid of honour at my bestie’s wedding in the city of lights and the whole fam with Ripley in a bassinet shared an interconnecting hotel room—still one of the best times I can remember.

Two of this week’s deep dives are Paris-related — one focused on headwear, the other on underwear. Perhaps not the most glam research projects, but hopefully of actual use. The final one is for your Christmas shopping, though would work well for stylish gifting for men year round. I hope you enjoy and keep coming with your requests!