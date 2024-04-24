While sheltering from the massive spanner that London’s climate is currently putting in my rosé plans, I have been busy this week hunting down your requests. Thank you to everyone who wrote in the thread, the conversation is always open, so if something comes to you please do just drop me a line.

As ever, all feedback and thoughts welcome. Have a gorgeous rest of the week you lovely lot, will see you all on Sunday.

Request Number One

“I’m looking for a workout T-shirt that is non-midriff exposing and I don’t need to shave. Biggest bang for buck and for it not to look like I’m actually wearing a sports T-shirt.”

Man, I love a specific challenge. They say that creativity thrives best with boundaries and limitations, so many thanks for being so clear on what you’re after.

I think nearly every grown-up woman has been asking wtf happened to work out tops over the past couple of years. The workout vest or T-shirt suddenly seemed to morph into a cropped top or bra. How the standard ‘studio suit’ is now a bikini with leggings I cannot fathom. When I was getting back into exercise after my second, I remember going to shop after shop and not being able to find anything which wasn’t either a) stomach baring or b) hideous and reflective. After my kids, I have more or less gone back to my pre baby size, just after the 40-pound weight gain and loss, a fair amount of the stretched skin didn’t quite get the memo. Some days I don’t give a flying F, other days, I Google surgical options. Either way, it’s nice not to be confronted with my skin apron in the middle of a downward dog, so like you, I like a midriff cover up. I’ve personally become so lax with the old razor and roll with the fuzz at least at my yoga studio. But I would probs do better with a sleeve too, so this task is absolutely some for you and some for me! Here are my faves.