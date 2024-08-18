If you follow me on Instagram, you’ll know that I did a week long road-trip around Sicily for my honeymoon earlier in the month. To save anyone else embarking on a similar odyssey a whole lotta time, I’ve put together an overview of some options along the south-east coast (plus the capital in the north-west) with a top-line summary of what to do, where to stay, what to see and where to eat in Palermo, Taormina, Syracuse/Ortigia and Noto.

I was hosted by a PR agency at three hotels during the trip – in this piece, I’m covering six that I personally visited and an additional nine which I’ve researched to cover a range of budgets. I’ve copied abridged versions of my IG copy here so you can see that all in one place too. Any questions, ask me literally any time as Sicily is now my entire personality. Here we go!