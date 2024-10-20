Today’s piece took me at least ten long nights of research and all went up on our wedding website, made for all of our guests coming in for our ceremony. This is my seventh Greater Palm Springs visit – I covered Coachella festival for three years during its glory days and have been here for New Years, a couple of party weekends and an ill-fated June trip (way too hot). The first time I pulled up in Palm Springs, I fell in love and I can’t imagine ever being done with it. I really like L.A. but I need help stilling my beating heart when it comes to the desert.

There is so much to do, see, shop, eat and soak in. The recommendations below were curated for a mixed party – some people came with kids, there were petrol heads and golfers, and we spanned 7 months to 70s. I love it as a multi-generation destination, but obviously you can’t do everything with kids. If you come as a family, Aunt Fran’s Babysitting has been serving the Coachella valley since 1974. Palm Springs is the main attraction, but as our wedding was held in La Quinta, I’ve included the whole valley which really offers such a balance of experience. I hope you enjoy it – and if you ever do decide to book a trip, let me know and if there’s anything extra I can send your way I will!