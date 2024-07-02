Saving This for Later: What to do in Copenhagen
Dreaming of a trip to CPH? Keep this post on file for whenever you book your flights for the perfect two night stay.
I’ve had the great fortune to travel to the Danish capital many times over the past decade or so. My first trip was in 2011 so Facebook tells me, when I found myself in town to cover a trade show at the not so chic Bella Centre. Even back then CPH was one of the world’s most design-centric destinations, but since Copenhagen Fashion Week exploded it has become the style hotspot, especially amongst those who love minimalism but with a playful twist.
I’ve stayed in lots of hotels, both with the Copenhagen Fashion Week board and with brands, and as a tourist alone and with friends. As the city is manageable in terms of size, I do feel like I’ve really got the measure of the place. This trip was a relaxed mixture of work and pleasure which offered me plenty of time to reconnect with friends, soak up some culture and get the important stuff done: shopping. Here is everything I did over a two-night, three day stay.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Every Shade of Grey to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.