I’ve had the great fortune to travel to the Danish capital many times over the past decade or so. My first trip was in 2011 so Facebook tells me, when I found myself in town to cover a trade show at the not so chic Bella Centre. Even back then CPH was one of the world’s most design-centric destinations, but since Copenhagen Fashion Week exploded it has become the style hotspot, especially amongst those who love minimalism but with a playful twist.

I’ve stayed in lots of hotels, both with the Copenhagen Fashion Week board and with brands, and as a tourist alone and with friends. As the city is manageable in terms of size, I do feel like I’ve really got the measure of the place. This trip was a relaxed mixture of work and pleasure which offered me plenty of time to reconnect with friends, soak up some culture and get the important stuff done: shopping. Here is everything I did over a two-night, three day stay.