‘Alright Bruv?’ my seven-year-old son intones with a knowing nod at the school gate.

‘I’m sorry, are you talking to me?’ I reply, looking incredulously over my shoulder. As we walk along the tow-path home, trailing his little brother scooting wildly to catch the wind, I offer him a Penguin bar. ‘Booyah’ he responds plucking the chocolate-coated biscuit right out of my hand. Booyah? Is this word still in use?

Later that week in bed, he tells me that, ‘girls only like boys with six packs,’ to which I respond, ‘look at all your friends’ dads. They’d all be single if that were the truth. Girls like all sorts and shapes of boys. And some of them like girls.’ Eye-roll elicited. Where did he learn about six packs? Why does he care about girls liking boys? Did I give the right answer?

Yesterday we started reading a book from his new school library, the well-known compendium, Stories for Boys Who Dare to Be Different. Right up front alphabetically, is the trailblazing transgender doctor, Alan L. Hart. My eldest reads the passage and pauses on the page. ‘Do you have any questions you’d like to ask about this one?” I gently ask. After recounting a story of a child experimenting with their gender presentation at his new school (my words, not his), he turned the page, unfazed. Should I have spoken about the injustice and persecution that transpeople continue to face? Was this a missed opportunity?