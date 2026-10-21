This week’s free post is a response to a request from a subscriber who is feeling very much put on the spot by the gatherings in her diary over the next two months.

Halloween, Thanksgiving, Diwali, Holiday drinks parties, Hanukkah, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve… the close of the year really packs in the conviviality doesn’t it? My husband and I are also Q4 babies and as much as I live to bring people together, it can all start to feel like a lot.

Growing up, my house was always the place which friends congregated around. It wasn’t because it was big, or comfortable, tidy or elegantly decorated. It wasn’t because we had any additional facilities or the good toys. It was because my mum wasn’t like other parents. People came because it was fun and relaxed and there were also snacks; you could basically do what you wanted. For whatever reason, everyone felt like they were free from the all seeing eye of authority. It was Dominos Pizza and Häagen-Dazs with 15-rated movies and no bedtime. The funny thing is that I was (/we all still are) healthily scared of my mum too, so no-one ever took the piss.

This is something I’ve been reminding myself as I look forward to host over the holiday season. I’ve definitely been guilty of being too uptight and pushing standards beyond the point of fun. Home gatherings are not professional PR events and you shouldn’t feel the same kind of pressure that you would for a work deadline.

The point of hosting is, after all, having a jolly good time. As the host sets the tone, if you’re tweaking on anxiety it absolutely kills the vibe. And I say this as a woman who has been a vibe-killer in the past. Who GAF if the cutlery or glassware doesn’t match? Equally, there is a point to making some effort because it makes other people feel valued and special and that brings a sense of occasion… to the occasion. It’s all about striking the balance, something which was so natural to my mum, yet something, as a marginally unhinged perfectionist, I’ve had to study.

These days I really lean out with the food - I pre-prepare at least 90% of the meal and just warm up on the evening. Canapés are always cold and I order pudding or ask a friend to bring one along. If I can get any element of the meal ready made I will - I’m certainly not whipping up homemade hummus anymore. But the one aspect I will always go over the top with is the table, for no other reason than it brings me such extreme joy and satisfaction. That is the part I can always get on board with, so that is where I spend my energy. The moral is: follow the joy wherever you can find it and everyone else will feel it too. And on that note, here’s what I’m planning for three of the season’s dinner tables, hope it helps get your own creative juices flowing.

Gothic Chic Halloween

Some UK businesses are reporting that Halloween is ‘bigger than Christmas’ for them this year and I’m not surprised in the slightest. Every single season, All Hallow’s Eve seems to get bigger and my adoration for it only deepens. As I live in a pocket of West London which attracts huge crowds for trick or treating, the night itself is absolutely bonkers. But I’m also hosting an adult dinner for 12 on 30th and am so excited to make a scary chic table.

This year, I’ve been inspired by Wednesday Addams and Miu Miu - obviously. While I like to invest in beautiful tableware for Christmas, I wanted to do Halloween on a budget. Each plate is £1.50, each placemat (doilies!) £2.60 and I’m using what I already have - vintage napkins bought for 50 cents each at a brocante in France, old candlesticks and twigs from the garden to make the central ‘flower arrangement’. This week I’ve been practising calligraphy with my new fountain pen nib, scribing along with YouTube videos and very much hoping to create some professional looking menus and name plates in Gothic script. Below are some pieces to help if you’re looking for something similar.

Top Left to Right

Black Linen Tablecloth £16 by Stacey Solomon for George at ASDA

Black Taper Candles, £13.50 by Ester & Erik

Calligraphy Nib Fountain Pen £6.20

Black Napkins with Spider Embroidery, £12.99 for 4 from H&M Home

Black Glass Plates, £1.50 each by IKEA

White Doily ‘Placemats’ £2.61 each from eBay

Thanksgiving Plenty

While Thanksgiving remains a niche celebration in the U.K., depending on how many Americans you know it will likely not pass you by. I celebrate with a pair of girlfriends who both spent years living in the States and they’ve brought their adopted traditions back to Blighty. Some are decidedly not to my taste - green beans with Campbell’s mushroom soup - but others, like the harvest festival tablescapes certainly chimes with my tune.

Seasonal produce is at the heart of Thanksgiving and its colours are a wonderful place to start for inspiration. I love the colour of radicchio, the most vivid purple-y bordeaux shade and love mixing it with other autumnal hues like chocolate and forest green. Burleigh will always have my heart when it comes to traditional crockery and I love their collaboration with Hester & Cook, an American paper tablescaping business which you can buy from Fortnum’s.

Top Left to Right

Chocolate Silk Ribbon £15 from Kensington Paperie

Gingham Tablecloth, 150cm x 250cm, £99 from Mango Home

Burgundy Dahlia from £60 from Flowerbx

Set of 4 Asiatic 25cm Plates, £129 by Burleigh

1kg Radicchio £7.99 from Whole Foods Box

Pheasant Name Plate, £14 by Hester x Cook x Burleigh, stocked at Fortnum & Mason

Christmas Joviality

Liberace called and he wants his Christmas back. If I’m going to go cuckoo over a table, it’s going to be on Christmas Day. I bought the Summerill & Bishop iconic Stripe tablecloth two years ago and it is now the traditional Christmas table covering to be used annually on the most festive of feasts. This year, to make things feel a little more modern, I’m bringing in some chrome and silver tones instead of gold and I want to use some honesty along with red blooms to reflect that silvery shimmer.

All these pieces would work wonderfully for any kind of Valentine’s/Galentine’s table (everyone needs a little love mid-Feb) and can be slotted into every day rotation to get as much bang for your buck as possible.

Top Left to Right:

Swans Candleabra, £99.99 by Anna + Nina

Stainless Steel Vase, £34.99 from H&M Home

Red Stripe Linen Tablecloth £325 by Summerill & Bishop

Vintage Star Cut Champagne Coupes, set of 6 £73.60 from Liberty

Set of 4 Side Plates, £126 by Valsa Home

Dried Lunaria (Honesty), £27, Etsy