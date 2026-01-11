We all have choices to make. Sometimes they are sharply defined and visible to the naked eye. Elsewhere they sweep over you like a rolling fog, seemingly inexorable and relentless. There are also choices, which if you are not explicit enough in your resistance, will be made for you.

This week, I’ve returned to my life as the one and only head of my household. My husband had a much-needed fortnight off over the break and we helmed the family load together which felt joyful. But in the cold light of January day, reality bites and it’s back to the status quo - he’s gone by 8am and not back ‘til 7pm and everything is back on my to-do list. That’s the set up.

I’ve waxed lyrical over the years here about my knotty relationship with my role at home. The gender clichés, the loads both emotional and laundry based, the Sisyphean nature of housewifely work. Yes, I make money, just like the famous tradwives on Instagram. And it’s true that I’m not exactly your cookie cutter stay at home mum. But I’m not just the ‘manager’ of parenting, school and household, I’m also the lone staffer. And eight years in I’ve still not forgotten that I never signed the employment contract.

The putting of family life back on the tracks post-holidays is no mean feat. All week long it’s been decluttering, balling socks, cleaning the fridge and oven, bagging up clothes which no longer fit, trying to fit the last of the Christmas cardboard into the tiny recycling containers, quality checking the uniform, removing every last tree pine, winding up the lights and untying the ribbons and paper chains. Then of course, synchronising after-school clubs (required an Excel spreadsheet), the swimming lessons, booking the camps and holiday cover for half term (only six weeks away!) My brain can no longer hold the amount of information required for two boys’ extracurricular activities. It’s either early onset or crossed into insanity, cannot quite evaluate.

This has never been what I imagined I would be doing with my time as a 42-year-old woman and good God I have struggled to find my identity within it. At my girl’s secondary school, dedicated to fostering the female leaders of a new dawn and led pretty much resoundingly by feminists, we were brought up to believe the role of housewife was one thing and one thing only: a waste. I can lucidly remember a conversation with our head of science about a former student who had, in her estimation, ‘totally thrown away her potential’ by becoming a SAHM. It was all very Mona Lisa Smile and like most of my millennial cohort, I gobbled up the hope for a new vision of womanhood. We were going to have it all.

When I see myself in the mirror at 11.42am on a Tuesday, no makeup, with marigolds up to elbows, it never fails to make me feel sucker punched. Weren’t we meant to be escaping this dynamic and writing a new narrative?! How did I let myself get caught in this patriarchal trap?

As part of my resolution this year to reframe things I cannot change, I’ve been trying to take more responsibility for everything in my life. While it is clearly true there are structural factors at play in this story and I’m certainly not seeking to minimise them, blaming my trials exclusively on forces out of my control is, at least in my case, a cop-out. Traditional gender roles and expectations have greased the wheels, and I do wish I’d been more forearmed before I started a family. We need training in the granular negotiations required to actually establish parity of parental responsibility and I could have done with some kind of blueprint to refer to (maybe I should write this). But I can’t totally discount my own agency either. I have not been sentenced to this life in actual chains, even though it may have felt that way at times.

As I’ve had more thinking time than usual, I decided to try and pinpoint the exact moment that sent me in this direction and I’ve realised that day one was twelve years ago, aged 30 when I decided to leave my desk job on a magazine. There were lots of factors at play, but at the forefront was the clarity that I wanted to become pregnant in the not-too-distant future and a reckoning that it would be hugely challenging to manage the result of that in my particular industry. Instead, I planned to give myself a couple of years before procreation to build a more flexible professional set up for myself. Sheryl Sandberg would likely say I leant out prematurely. In retrospect, there’s merit to that assessment, but also that decision has saved me no small amount of heartache in my years as a mother. Practically speaking I don’t regret it, but it definitely had more of a profound impact on what my life looks like today than I had perceived at the time. There’s no doubt that choice was the first step to the housewife life. I think the key issue here isn’t that I sought the flexibility to raise my children - that’s great. It’s that my husband didn’t do the same and I didn’t notice.