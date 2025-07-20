I’m no education guru, nor trained as a teacher or a psychologist or any of the other expert titles which would give me the authority to generalise about anything. However, what I have personally learnt from supporting my big boy through his first three years in education is that your own experience of school can be deeply relevant to how you process and respond to your child’s.

Some of this is obvious. If you had a horrendous time at school and felt entirely let down by the system, you may very well feel lukewarm about educational institutions as a whole. My husband left school at fifteen with no GCSEs and countless experiences of being treated with prejudice. He had teachers who told him he was thick and that he’d never amount to anything. He was told he was already a failure. Depressingly, such experiences aren’t as rare as they should be.

It is perhaps understandable that today he feels that school isn’t everything. Additionally, he is wary of the authoritarian nature of the education system and the square peg conformism which can be found within school walls. Because he has difficulties with reading and is mindful of never telling our kids anything wrong, he doesn’t engage anywhere near as much as I do with home learning. My eldest is no fool and has definitely twigged some of this vibe.