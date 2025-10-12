If you’ve spent any time in recent years trying in vain to reach the end of the scroll, you’ll no doubt have encountered some kind of content on the Seven Year Cycles. Where the concept originates is contested, but seven year slices of life can be found within yogic philosophy, astrology, Traditional Chinese Medicine (specifically women’s health), and famously, within Rudolf Steiner’s model of human development. An Austrian philosopher and social reformer, Steiner created a system based on 7-year cycles, which formed the basis for Waldorf Education (often known as ‘Steiner schools’). In this framework, formal academics are delayed until the age of seven due to the belief that young children, in their first cycle, learn best through immersion in unselfconscious play. The curriculum emphasises the arts, imagination and spiritual development and today, Steiner Schools make up the largest independent education movement in the world. So we’re not talking about a wildly niche blueprint here - hell, everyone’s best Friend Jennifer Aniston went to a Steiner school.



Dialling it back, there’s no question that we are culturally obsessed with the number seven. Seven deadly sins, sailing across the seven seas, the seven year itch. Seven brides for seven brothers, seven days in a week. From the Wonders of the World to Double O to Old No.7, you simply cannot avoid the power of three plus four. Still not convinced? Ok, let’s look at our systems, starting with religion. Hinduism gives us seven Chakras, the newborn Buddha took seven steps at birth, while Abrahamic tradition proffers seven days of creation (with the 7th a day of rest). Our musical scale is split into seven notes (do, re, me, fa, so, la, ti) and when you roll a pair of dice, seven is your most probable outcome, ergo…Lucky Number Seven. It’s also in our human biology too, The ‘magical number seven’ according to Miller’s Law is the number of objects an average human can hold in their mind (short term memory) at once. We have seven cervical vertebrae and seven openings in the head. The cells within our body regenerate on average every 7 years, leading to the belief that we gain a ‘new body’ over that timeframe.



Coming back to the cycles, it’s so funny to look at the markers within your own life. My parents divorced when I was seven, I had my first kiss at 14, met my first husband just after I turned 22, then split with him seven years later. Add another seven years and I’d finished my childbearing after three pregnancies, births and two living children. And now that first one is seven and I’m about to enter my sixth cycle at 42.