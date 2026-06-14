Photo by Surface on Unsplash

I am currently living in sixth gear, working at my top capacity. The last week of May I was writing 10,000 words a week; over the past seven days I hit double that amount. Why am I running to this pace? The simple answer is money.

The more complex answer is that I like it. I feel fulfilled and excited. Energised by using my superpower. At the end of the week, the sense of achievement is awesome, like I’ve climbed a personal Everest and am pushing at the edges of my potential. It’s exhilarating. Also, extremely addictive.

Describing anything as exhilarating when it involves no more movement than the flex of a finger joint may seem hyperbolic. It is certainly strange that I’m feeling so euphoric when my body is so entirely sedentary. Aside from the school run, I didn’t leave the house for six out of the past seven days, so deeply was I ensconced in the zone. I didn’t do a yoga class or pick up a bunch of flowers. I got all my groceries delivered, all my supplements and medicines arrived via post. It is just unbelievably easy to live plugged into the matrix, a worker bee without any cause for distraction. The majority of my interactions with authors, editors and publicists happen online, there are vanishingly few reasons to cross my threshold.