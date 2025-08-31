I come to you today with some truly good news and yes, I’ve already given the punchline away. Five and a half years after losing out on the family home we were set to move into the next day, my husband and I have just completed on a property. And not just any property…we’ve bought the house that we have been renting for the past three years, meaning we won’t even have to pack a single box. They say that everything happens for a reason and while ‘they’ are infuriating in the moment, it seems once again, those bastards got it right.

I’ve recorded a little video for my Instagram account to explain in broad strokes what’s been going on, but I wanted to write it down here too for posterity. Seeing that completion statement land in my inbox was a moment of intense relief, but it also felt particularly significant due to the number of words I’ve written about housing over the years - most pertinently in my book Your Not Forever Home.