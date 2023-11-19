Ah it’s a thorny issue this Sunday, but one that has given me plenty to get my Invisalign-enhanced teeth into. To age naturally, or not to age naturally, that—it seems—is the only question. Wherever I go, whatever I do, apparently all anyone wants to talk about is getting work done—but for once, the conversation is nothing to do with productivity. In this context, we are talking about cosmetic work and more specifically, who has had bad work, who must have had work and who (‘good for them’) is having no work whatsoever. For women thirty-five and above, up and down the country, the tipping point has been reached where so many people have now had the work, that to not have the work has become an actually a thing.

Before I get into any of the gritty nitty—yes, I’m sure you’re right. It is probably more demonstrably a London thing. But it’s not really just a London thing. It’s not just a fashion thing. It’s not just a white, middle age, middle class thing (though cosmetic industry marketing continues to be targeted heavily to that demographic). It is everywhere and it has touched everything. Just look at the comments below the Remembrance Day pictures posted of Kate Middleton to British Vogue’s Instagram this week and you will see how firmly perceptions of what a face post forty should look like has shifted. It’s inescapable.

In this arena, I profess in no way to be on any kind of high horse. I’ve been dabbling for a couple of years with a little bit of this, a baby bit of that. If I had more disposable income, it’s possible that I would be unrecognisable by now. I always think it’s all very well to talk about conservative aesthetics when you have a conservative budget with which to purchase said aesthetics. I would like to think no matter what my bank balance, I’d keep my feet on the ground. But I am in no position to judge. I also wear make-up, spend money on the gym and put down my cash on expensive clothes. On so many counts I’m a living, breathing stereotype of superficial womanhood. And yet. I am so bloody conflicted along every mm of my pin-cushioned skin.