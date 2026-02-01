Ever since I was young, I’ve been aware that I have a noticeable (let’s not immediately go with strong) personal scent. If I say 20 people have commented on it over my lifetime, it’s probably an underestimation. It’s been described as both musky (ok) and musty (seriously not ok). My husband says he has gone ‘nose blind,’ with me, a term referring to olfactory fatigue - the same reason we cannot smell ourselves easily. But he does remember initially finding it ‘earthy’. Dear God. Whenever people suggest not washing my hair every day, I want to say, you do not understand. Once, the morning after a sleepover, one of my teenage girlfriends nuzzled into my head, tangled next to hers and said ‘woof’. I’ve always hoped this wasn’t because I was emitting eau de chien, but it’s a distinct possibility.

It’s not just my baseline scent that has been a concern for me over the years. I also transmit food and drink scents strongly through my skin. I am the woman who can slowly sip two glasses of Sauvignon over the course of a seven-hour party and the next day be told I reek of pub carpet. It’s the same with garlic - a teaspoon of houmous and we have to fumigate the bedroom in the morning. This, by the way, is a family trait and why no-one in my immediate bloodline will ever eat raw onion. Perfume also doesn’t last on me, because no matter what the notes, it’s just no match for whatever is going on with my body chemistry.

There are all sorts of hacks for trying to smell yourself. Licking the back of your wrist and waiting for it to dry before leaning in for a sniff. Rubbing your wrists together until you feel some heat definitely generates a clue and of course, you can always smell clothing that you have worn all day, though that will be a mixture of your body odour and body scent - which are not quite the same things.