Have you been shopping this week? You’re not the only one. In London, the abrupt volte-face in temperature might very well have caught you on the fly, had not every single content creator spent the preceding weeks posting weather app screenshots (guilty as charged).

Still, even with the forecast it’s always impossible to imagine how hot something is going to feel. At the beginning of last week I froze my tits off cycling the kids to school wearing a cashmere turtleneck and ankle length coat. Today, I have sweat trickling down the backs of my knees and have forgotten the sensation of breeze. Our weather is always barmy (rather than balmy), but this hail to heatwave chapter has really made getting dressed a bit of a piss-take. Thus, the retail therapy.

The problem with this kind of knee-jerk reaction to your wardrobe needs is that you can invariably find yourself without any true objective about what you’re buying. I need something for the heat is not actually that clear a brief. In this context, it’s really easy to just buy versions of things you already have, or else end up playing it safe. I’ve spent a 20-year career shopping and I’m dialled into my taste. But sometimes I struggle too. Sometimes I find myself buying something as much out of habit as convenience.

One of the things that really helps me is having a mental list of the things I don’t want to buy. This might seem obvious. Who would buy something they don’t actually want? Yet I’d wager most of us have done it at some point in time. Shopping can be an exercise in identity signalling - we often purchase items as an investment in who we want to become, who we want the world to see us as. But when work and kids and half terms and holidays and parents and laundry all crowd in on your brain - especially as a mum in midlife - it can be tricky to hold on to what that identity actually is. Who is it that I want to be this summer? Who do I want to be full stop? How do I want to express myself? Sometimes the answer to all of this is ‘fuck knows.’ What’s for sure is this all takes a good amount of bandwidth and introspection, so is it any wonder when time’s in short supply, we just revert back to what has worked in the past? Even if we don’t particularly love it anymore?

“Who would buy something they don’t actually want? Yet I’d wager most of us have done it at some point in time.”

So, this is why I intentionally single out what is no longer inspiring me - and I do it from a topline ‘vibes’ to more granular styles, cuts, textures and patterns. It’s not necessarily about abandoning brands or throwing the baby out with the bath water - it’s shopping them differently with a new lens which feels more attuned to you right now. Trends do come into it of course, because the Zeitgeist does its thing, but these days I’d argue there are so many trends that whatever you’re wearing is in style somewhere. You’re always on trend with your algorithm. There’s maximalism on the runway, CBK minimalism on the ‘gram. It’s all so much more fluid.

And finally, these are all highly personal reflections based on my own feelings about my own specific identity and body. I’m absolutely not offering them up as a prescription or dictates - much more as an example of the kind of vetting process you could apply to your own wardrobe and retail habits. This is an insight into my own references and style decision making process. It’s all entirely subjective - exactly as it should be.