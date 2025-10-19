For anyone new to this story, eight weeks ago, I embarked on a pretty abrupt career pivot and began retraining in construction. Over the 20 years prior to September, I’d worked as a fashion journalist, author, ghostwriter and lifestyle content creator, so this new direction has been quite the change in pace.

The first question that everyone has asked is why? Or more commonly why? And are you mad? There are lots of answers and they all start with the house which my husband and I recently purchased after three years of renting it. Over the past five years, I’ve been decorating and improving rental properties for my family to live in and I’ve shared my experiences through my online content and a book published in 2024 called Your Not Forever Home. I’m aware of the irony in the title, let’s just say a lot can change in five years.

Aside from that most pressing factor, the two big reasons I’ve wanted to re-skill are a) I like to know how the sausage is made and have become increasingly frustrated at the limitations in my abilities to go beyond decoration at home and b) I don’t like being bent over. The amount of money we will be investing in this property over the next few years is the most significant sum I’ve ever spent on anything, and I want to do absolutely everything in my power to ensure we get the very best bang for our buck. If I can reduce our expenditure through my labour that’s great, but if I can keep costs down through savvy and experience, even better.

There are a bunch of other things at play – I’ve got a fire up my ass about the wild gender disparity across the skilled trades and I want to prove that women, even in midlife, are up to doing these jobs. I have a certain fatigue from the cerebral and solitary work environment that I’ve toiled in over the past 11 years and am both desperate to work with my hands and to learn from others. And finally, in the age of AI-angst, I’d like to give myself options. Technology has already seriously interfered with my career trajectory and if I’ve learnt anything it’s that you want to try and stay ahead of change. It’s not a question of panic and I hope that my literary musings will remain relevant for many more years. But we can all see how the wind is blowing.

So, to the title of this piece, what have I learnt to date? I’m going to begin literally and cover the curriculum thus far. I’m studying for a City & Guilds Certificate in Construction Skills with a group of adult learners at West London College in Southall. It’s a three-month introductory course, full time, three days a week. My objective was to gain a grounding in skills across several trades so I could work out where to go next. Our classes cover carpentry, block and bricklaying, painting and decorating and health and safety (which is mandatory). We will also touch on plumbing, tiling and electrics once we’ve finished the assessments at the end of the programme for fun - said entirely without sarcasm. Right now, I’m about halfway through and we have completed the carpentry units and almost finished block and brick too.