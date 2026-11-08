There are just 46 days left until Christmas, only six more Sundays, people! Now Halloween and Fireworks Night are in the rearview, there will soon be no escape. For yulephilic festive enthusiasts like me, this is a boon. For all ye olde Scrooges, I can see how it presents a problem.

While there are countless tasks on the to do list before St Nick takes flight, it’s the present buying pressure which challenges the executive function most. How old is Cousin Harry? Do we think a 6-7 will be too big, I mean he looked pretty weedy in the last photos? Did Aunt Jessica say she was lactose intolerant now? Better swap out the Chocolate Orange then. Then there’s getting all the deliveries scheduled before Royal Mail goes black ops and the hell of secret Santa. It’s not rocket science why so many people run low on Chrizzle spirit.

How you gift goes deep into your core personality. Like so many things in life, our relationship with showing affection through tangible tokens is forged in our childhoods. You’ll doubtless have heard of the five love languages – if not, where in the pseudo-psych spectrum have you been hiding for the past decade?

The premise of the love languages is that there are five main ways that people express and like to receive love from others. One of those dialects is the receipt and exchange of gifts. Shower your girl with ice and she’ll love you forever! For others with a different love language however, a big red bow will fail to move them. They might feel that gifts are but superficial materialism, a mere reflection of the way that capitalism has seeped into every human connection. They might prefer say, physical touch as a language of love.

I like a back rub as much as the gal, but - just so we’re clear if anyone in my family is reading - I’m very much on the Manolo Blahnik side of this debate.

Yet, whatever you think about love languages, there’s no doubt that our childhood experiences and specific family dynamics have a bearing on how we approach gift giving. If we’re looking to master the art as an adult, it’s probably useful to be introspective about it. There are lots of worthy listicles on the internet about gifting patterns and personas, and today I’m going to add my own slightly less professional take on the matter. Absolutely not based on any humans I know at all.*