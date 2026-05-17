It always starts with a sinking feeling. Usually, even as I accept that one extra invitation, that one additional deadline, that one multi-faceted and open-ended project too many… I know. This will be what sinks my ship. Of course, it is easy for us to look on from afar and think, you absolute twat, why did you agree to this? I’m not so terribly lacking in self-awareness that I can’t recognise there’s a certain self-sabotage going on. Even as I’m throwing the dice, I envisage taking a forbidden key out of the safe and consenting to unlock the hidden sixth gear inside. I know I am going to pay, and it will be in blood.

Outside of my fantasy-world-coded internal monologue, I do think we all know. While I totally agree that we can become so accustomed to overcommitting and over promising that we don’t always notice it entirely in the moment, it’s always pretty obvious when you’re signing up for something you don’t have a capacity to do. Even if, like me, you are the personification of butter spread too thin.

There’s no doubt that this is my particular toxic trait. But it’s just as likely to be yours too. In a 2021 SmartBrief poll of 200,000 business leaders, 33% of respondents admitted to overcommitting themselves at work all the time, while 48% were in the same boat some of the time. A paltry 3% of legends said they never ever over-flexed their muscles.