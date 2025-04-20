Happy Easter Sunday to all who celebrate. I hope you’ve started the day with a Buck’s Fizz and enjoyed a treat or two from the big, weird bunny. As I’m the opposite of religious (secular rather than sacrilegious), logistically the Easter break is another chocolate themed childcare puzzle in my year. Unlike Christmas when the whole country is caught up with twinkly lights and boozy ‘dos, the April break only really ruptures families. Nearly three weeks off of the school skedge is no joke. In saying that, I’ve always embraced the traditional family get-togethers. It’s definitely strange to gather for both JC’s birth and death when you really don’t believe. But hey, I find myself humming hymns all the time too—that childhood programming still latent in my subconscious.

Since I’ve had kids, the long school breaks have become prime grandparents’ territory. We are so lucky to have two sets of grandparents, both willing and able to care for our kids. They live legions away, so aren’t part of the everyday set up, but both couples (our mums and two stepdads) are happy to have the littles for a week once or twice a year, especially over festivities.

I was deeply attached to my own beloved elders on my mum’s side, and they cared for us every single school holiday, with additional time spread between two great aunties and my mum’s (at the time) child-free sister. My brother and I were definitely shipped around over the school breaks and as my mum was a single working parent, we had no opportunity to push back. One of our great aunties was very strict with us (I can distinctly remember being allowed one skittle after dinner) and of course, as we grew older, we wanted to be out playing with our friends not sitting watching Emmerdale with the war time generation. But now I look back with such gratitude and fondness for those days. All this is to say I very much believe in the cross-generational relationship and that if you want your kids and parents to be close, there is wisdom in removing yourself from the picture from time to time.

For many of you reading this, the concept of your parents caring for your kids will hardly be a newsflash. Nine million grandparents are currently involved in childcare, saving the U.K. economy billions. Indeed, three million provide their services for over 11 hours a week. Our family is not in the regular care boat, but we’re certainly on board for the hols, and that has led our children to form bonds with them all. The only problem with this of course, is that both sets of grandparents want to see both their kid and their kids when it comes to those special festive family dates on the calendar.