Have you ever met a parent who has told you their kids are exactly the same? Chalk and chalk? Cheese and cheese? Sure, they might be of an ilk, or kindred in certain uncanny ways. But fundamentally, in terms of disposition, interests, energy and attitudes, siblings appear to emerge as diametric opposites. The yin to each other’s yang. Or in my family’s case, Liam and Noel.

Where one won the 75m running race ahead of all the boys in his year, the other came literally last behind every child regardless of sex. The first was riding a bike like a lunatic, trying to do wheelies at four. The next one is edging six and still needs stabilisers. One is amenable 95% of the time but will occasionally lose his rag sensationally. The other is a true-born rebel, but a cool customer who never blows his top. One has exquisite handwriting and sleeps with a pencil under his pillow in case he wakes up and wants to ‘draw a dream’. The other had to use one of those plastic holders to master his grip. One is tetchy and sensorially sensitive, the other could sleep through a bulldozer at full function. One cries as if he’s pitching for an Olivier, the other would rather die than admit a tear ever grazed his lashes, ‘It’s hayfever.’ Sure, it is mate. Through aptitude and enthusiasm, they are each other’s mirror image.

And yet, as a parent - at least from my personal experience - the predictability that our children will likely be so very unalike seems to be the kind of information which doesn’t ever properly embed in the grey matter. Much like my National Insurance number, or which pedal is the brake, it remains mysteriously out of my grasp. A kind of cognitive dissonance if you will.

Because of this, I continually find myself wondering why one child is doing something which would be antithetical to the other. Why won’t he wear his coat outside? His brother will. Why won’t he do his homework? His brother will. Why won’t he sleep ‘til 6am? His brother will. On a daily basis, I chide myself: every child is entirely different. Every child is entirely different. That is the point of the word individual after all. But there’s just something about siblings which seems to confuse the logic, at least for their closest ancestors.

I come to you during parents’ evening season. The autumn term is the business end of the scholastic year, where the bulk of the learning gets done. It’s dark, there’s less opportunity for outdoor distraction and it’s also the longest of the trimesters, set across 16 weeks. It’s also when your kids’ new schoolteacher gets to know them and is in a position to give accurate feedback on your progeny. Pray for us all.