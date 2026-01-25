Forgive me for sounding like a wizened lady living in a shoe, but something extraordinary has happened to childhood between the millennial and Gen Alpha eras and I am feeling whiplashed watching it in real time. ‘Kids grow up so fast these days,’ is a lament we’ve heard on a loop for our whole lives and I’m aware we’re not the first batch of doting parents to tune into this particular seam of generational anxiety. In my day it was the GameBoy, American TV and individualism to blame for the corrupting of our youth. Yet while it may not be new, the sense is pervasive - more than 80% of parents today agree with the statement that children are growing up faster and there’s even an acronym for our concern: KGOY or ‘kids getting older younger,’ proving its mainstream currency.

For a ‘lil historical context, it’s worth mentioning that lots of our ideas about childhood are actually very modern. In the medieval era, children were viewed as miniature adults and integrated into the workplace and society as quickly as possible. Because children could earn for the family, growing up quickly was a boon, so early toilet training and adultification was obviously preferable. Things changed between the 17th and 20th centuries, when philosophers, notably John Locke and Jean-Jacques Rousseau, began to write extensively on the malleability of children and the parental duty to foster their minds. At first, ‘childhood’ became an exclusive facet of upper and middle class families, but by the early 1900s, governments began legislating for new social beliefs with laws against child labour, neglect and abuse. This transformed our understanding of how we raise our young.

For us sat here in 2026, writhing in anxiety about our babies, the relative novelty of what now feel essential, core pillars of our society can be dislocating. I always think it’s bonkers to remember that the word teenager wasn’t even coined until the 1940s; adolescence itself wasn’t ‘discovered’ until 1904. The idea that these are all social constructions rather than incontrovertible truths is hard to swallow because we are so deeply enmeshed within them.

Of course, worry about our children’s wellbeing is ancient. Once upon a time, it was whether they would be eaten by a lion, survive a long winter or weather a treacherous sea crossing. Parental instincts are nothing new. What has exploded in our modern world however are parental anxieties. Our intense, all encompassing fears for our kids’ health, development and futures is perhaps the defining feature of modern parenthood. And the abrupt shifts in technology and social and financial expectations are only turning the screw.

I’m currently surrounded by a group of seven and eight year olds. When I listen to their conversations about six packs and how to get girls or boys to like you, I can’t help but feel disquieted. When they’re caught up with their hair and brands and ‘drops’ of clothing it feels disconcerting. When they know the names of beauty products or talk about future careers as YouTube gamers (even when they have never seen YouTube at home and have no access to the internet), you can’t help but fret. What kids talk and care about today aged 8 is deeply different from what kids talked and cared about when I was 8.

Physically speaking there’s no doubt that children are getting older younger. The onset of puberty has started earlier and earlier, especially for girls. In the 1840s, the average age for a girl to get her first period was 16 or 17; today it’s around 12 and there’s no sign that it’s reached its lowest limit. Research analysing data from 1977 to 2013 showed that girls began puberty around three months earlier on average per decade. In the 2020s, it’s not unusual for girls to experience breast buds at six or seven, while boys are also showing testicular growth earlier. For a long time this trend was attributed to improvements in health and diet, especially the reduction in childhood infectious diseases and malnutrition.

Today the picture looks more complex. Potential chemical exposure to PFAS and the rest of our plastic world, a hormonal intersection with childhood obesity rates and increased stress levels are all being explored. The pandemic saw a significant spike in early puberty referrals with paediatric endocrinologists in Italy reporting that 41% of those referred in 2020 met the criteria in comparison to 26% the year before. Similar studies in other countries concurred. What was it about that time of global dread which made kids develop earlier?