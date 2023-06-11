I’m in the midst of BIG EVENT planning with an engagement party happening week after next, a 40th in December and a destination wedding next autumn. It’s all so incredibly exciting. However, we all now know two things can be true at the same time. It’s hard to admit it, but most days I also have a secret feeling that I wish I wasn’t going to be physically present at any of these events. But hey, I’m jumping ahead of myself here.

I’ve been married before and I’ve had lots of birthday parties over the years. I host frequently and I legitimately love the planning of any event, coming up with the schemes, organising the little details. I have all the energy and motivation to plan ahead of time, make trifles the night before. I never get stressed about the cooking or the food, what I’m wearing, the table or the music. Logistics are not the issue. The problem I have is caring way, way, way too much if everyone else is having a good time. When I’m in a situation where I have invited someone into any space and I’m in charge of curating the elements that will determine whether they enjoy themselves, I lose the actual plot. Anxiety engulfs me like a fog, sending me off my tits on cortisol until I find myself levitating mid-air. The out of body moment necessitates a false, happy face in what becomes an exhausting one-woman theatre production of ‘being a normal human’ in front of all my guests. I usually do calm down, but there will be an hour so of exquisite mental torture. It happens pretty much every time, even if it’s just a bbq.



So why the f am I always inviting people over? Why the f do I plan parties? Why did I say yes to getting married and a wedding with all the trimmings? Honestly, I’ve asked myself these questions a lot this week. The best responses I can come up with are a) on the wedding front, Haden wants a big one and wasn’t keen on my initial idea of eloping b) I refuse to let my anxiety deprive me of experience and c) I love to create happy environments and make people I care about feel special. That sounds so martyrish, which generally makes me want to puke in a bag. But it’s not really, because in the end it’s self-serving. This is where I find my sense of purpose, ultimately, it’s what fills my heart with joy. It’s just a shame that it has all these awful triggers which send me down the rabbit hole at the same time.



Breaking it down, I know where a lot of it comes from. I’ve had some terrible party experiences (cooked for six for one birthday; no-one came), depressing festive experiences (lots of criticism from one side of my family) and a wedding that led to divorce. I’ve historically struggled with thinking people wouldn’t come to any party I organised, so have often found myself 7 glasses deep an hour before the crowd turns up. By the time the party hits its stride, I’m too blotto to remember talking to anyone. Because I’ve developed all these hang ups, I can be very vague with my invites. Last year, I spent 45 mins in the pub on my own for my birthday party because. in an attempt to keep things ‘low key’, I’d basically suggested it was a drop in affair and only asked people a couple of days before. It was entirely my own fault and there’s some kind of self-sabotage going on for sure. To protect myself from disappointment, I’ve stopped telling my friends what I want.

All this goes to say that this isn’t a random issue that’s cropped up recently. It’s a lifelong paradigm which has become deeply entrenched. And of course, the current timetable of milestone events comes in the midst of topped-out life multitasking, meaning there is very little scope for mental space to take the heat off. When you’re already teetering on the abyss, throwing something that’s supposed to be nice, that you’re supposed to enjoy into the mix can be deadly.

Over the past decade, I’ve been in the melee of enough of other’s people’s BIG EVENTS to also see first-hand how impossible it is to do the thing that I most want: ensure everyone has a good time. Generating pages and pages of Mumsnet/Reddit threads, even the most innocuous of bridal/birthday girl boundaries seem to inspire ire. No children policy? Clearly, you’re satanists. No plus one? Basically, the end of the friendship. Invited to the engagement party but not the wedding? Expect anonymous trolling.

It's all the unspoken expectations—to where guests believe they should be sitting (in proximity to the bridal party) to who is invited to the additional aspects of the shindig (we’re also doing a naming ceremony for our kids the day before the wedding; hen-dos are a quagmire). We all share different sensitivities, and often these BIG EVENTS and our perceived position in their hierarchirs are used as a barometer on where a relationship is at. That’s a lot of pressure, a lot of potential to offend and therefore a horrendous scope to breed my worst nightmare: people not having a good time at my party.

So what to do? Step one has been to dial things back to ease the intensity. Instead of throwing my engagement party at home, where I would probably need to start cleaning right now, we decided to use a venue. I’m not going to repaint the walls there or build some kind of impermanent structure overnight. Instead, I’ll bring some flowers and a tablecloth and be done with it. If no-one turns up, there’s less for me to lose. If they don’t enjoy it, it’s not like I’ve bust my spleen. I’ll sort out my outfit this week and make a little to-do list. Keep things simple.

I’d also had a big plan to go to Scotland for my 40th, but that’s on the backburner. Instead, I’m going to try and use a visualization technique and imagine myself on the day of my birthday doing exactly what I would most like to do. It involves waking up in a lovely hotel in Paris, having ordered myself flowers. I will have a leisurely breakfast before heading to the hotel gym. Freshly bathed, I’ll start the day with a gallery either alone or with anyone who want to come to what I want to see. I’ll then head to a few of my favourite shops, pick up special Christmas gifts and one thing for myself. Next up will be a late lunch, then back to the hotel for a leisurely afternoon of spritzes and slowly getting ready for dinner. I will have booked a table and there will be a plan for after dinner drinks and if it’s just Hade and I, that’s ok. If there are 10 of us, even better. C’est tout. This is the agenda, come, enjoy, or don’t. No drama, no dresscode. I want to BE there, in the room mentally, not just my flesh and skin covered in a mask. The final truth is that the only person’s whose enjoyment I can really control is my own. So I’m probably best focusing on that rather than trying to gauge the fun factor on other people’s faces.

As for the wedding, well, it’s a long way away. We have plenty of our own family layers to consider (including people who haven’t spoken to each other for decades and won’t be in the same room, sigh). Like nearly everything in life, it’s going to be about boundaries and kindness and acceptance. But again, I have to imagine how I want to feel and work back from there. I do have a plan to hand paint 80 plates, which is probably both an own goal on the anxiety front and what everyone will remember from the event. Because here’s the thing: it won’t be as good if I don’t care. If I don’t at least tremble slightly, I also probably won’t feel that I’ve given it my all. I has this feeling that I was a guest at my first wedding and I don’t want to feel like that this time. It’s just finding that line between caring too much, about the wrong things, about things I cannot control and caring enough to make it feel special and significant. Yes, it's about us, but you do also have to consider the people you love too.

Recently I read one of those instaquotes saying that it’s the bride who sets the tone for a wedding. Eyeroll, but also, maybe true. Because if I arrive at the alter having only slept for three and a half hours, with bloody thumbs from stitching cocktail napkins, frazzled because my bridesmaids don’t like their wedding dresses and my family is kicking off, all the effort I’ve put into making it great for everyone else will have been misspent. Instead, if I arrive feeling prepared, happy that I did my best with the décor without going to into the loopy zone, polished and well-slept, it will be wonderful for me and (nearly) everyone else. It’s all in the balance and I have to take it on the chin that I won’t be able to keep every single person happy. After all, not every single person is happy and sadly my engagement party, birthday or wedding can’t cure that. If I want all my people to enjoy themselves at any of my parties, I have to start by teaching myself to enjoy them too. If it isn’t the best night of my friends’’ lives, it’s no car smash, because the only people who should feel that way is me and my beau.