Another week, another brush with archaic bureaucracy. There are so many matters that can set off my rage these days and I am constantly vigilant of the need to temper my own tempers. But on occasion you are reminded that there are notions and mindsets which have evaded Sauron’s eye for long enough and our apathy (generally through fatigue because there are so many fires both literally and figuratively burning right now) has allowed injustices to continue flying under the radar.



You don’t need me to tell you that the world has big problems at the moment and when there are paella sized pans of fish frying elsewhere, we all have to prioritise where we direct our affront. But this week, as I was registering my formal intention to marry my mate, my ire was sparked and I can’t shake it. During the process I was informed that as soon as I receive my marriage license, I will be obliged to re-register my children as they would now be legitimate. Ahem, sorry what was that word? One more time please as I choke on my Strepsil.