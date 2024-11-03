In Trachten; embracing my inner Carmen Miranda

We have just rounded out our annual bacchanalia of costumed delight. All Hallow’s Eve, Day of the Dead, any faintly spooky reason, fangs at the ready. I had three nights of dressing goth, which isn’t hard as I’ve worked in fashion, so I have plenty of black to lean into. Designers like to play with the darker, edgier shores of life, so there’s an embarrassment of black lace, tulle and leather in my closet.

News that this year is expected to be the biggest of all time for costume spending surprises me zero percent. In the States, over $4billion was spent on costumes alone, part of 2024’s $12.2billion haul overall. Of course, it’s not just Halloween. With the festive season upcoming, I’m already considering my jingle options. In a now-annual tradition, my family meets with three others at our local pub on Christmas morning and dress up for non-aesthetic purposes. As a Christmas pudding or a cracker, for example. This year, I’m thinking a non-ironic gingerbread woman. I’ve got a great Lulu Guinness bag perfect for the occasion.

Obviously, there are also non-flammable holiday options going too. I’d argue the entire six weeks from 14th November constitutes a fancy-dress party. The sequins, the feathers, the tassels, the velvet. The heavy application of emerald and ruby. The candy cane nails. Of course, it’s much more tasteful than an inflatable dinosaur head, but it’s basically the same schtick. I wear false eyelashes whether I’m Snow White or heading to a swanky Chrizzie ‘do.