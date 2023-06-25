Considering I spent so many years toiling as a fashion writer, it’s perhaps notable how little I’ve really discussed anything much to do with clothes here, on this my private soapbox. Speaking with a peer who was similarly ensconced in the world of fashion with a big F (catwalks, high-end design, fashion as a journalistic focus in itself) this week, I confessed that I struggle to care about the circus these days. Like at all. There are so many reasons behind this, but really, it’s a bit sick-making to admit it to myself. After all, I have a Master’s degree in fashion history and devoted more than a decade of my life to the pursuit of all things chic. When I add it to the ill-advised first marriage, it’s sometimes hard not to look at my entire 20s as a massive waste, even though of course, I know it’s ‘what led me here’. Would I even be a writer if not for fashion? Probably not. For sure, I wouldn’t have met my fiancé or had these children. Fashion is a seam which runs through my life and probably will forever. But while it’s easy to comfort ourselves with ‘it all happened for a reason’, it’s also—IMHO—worth critically assessing elements of your history for the ways in which they still bleed into your present beyond a blind belief in fate. I think that a lot of us are still living with vestiges of past lives and maybe the unease exists when doors aren’t entirely closed.



In the late 90s, I was your classic fashion-obsessed teen: school folders and bedroom walls lined in Vogue editorials, continually recreating outfits from movies, working at Sainsbury’s every hour I could slot into my A-level schedule so I could buy Gucci wedges and a Prada bowling bag. But there was no hint I’d actually work in fashion until I went to Uni in Edinburgh and got a job on the Harvey Nichols’ contemporary floor on St Andrews Square. This was 2004 and Phoebe Philo was at the helm at Chloe. After a few shifts I was absolutely next-level hooked. The daisy strewn babydolls, the pale green chiffon…I don’t know what happened on that shop floor, or what that collection did to my mind, but it changed the trajectory of my life. My plans to do a law conversion were nixed, all I wanted to do was inhabit this world of flashbulbs and catwalks.

When I wrote my Master’s dissertation, I was so caught up with fashion as a craft that I journeyed up and down the country hunting lost pieces of couture by a designer called John Cavanagh to support the V&A’s blockbuster couture show. As a stylist’s assistant, I knew show look numbers by heart and could tell you the childhood inspirations of nearly every head of a major house. I wasn’t just into fashion with a capital F, I lived and breathed it. These days, I don’t even know who works where and I can’t remember when I last saw a style exhibition. How can your passion for something wither so completely? When you look back at your past, do you ever get that feeling that maybe you were in the matrix? That you can’t quite believe it is you, no matter how many photos prove it? They say the past is a foreign country, but sometimes it feels like a different planet. But perhaps it’s the same with many things I haven’t noticed as the years have ticked by—once upon a time I knew everything about music and now I listen exclusively to Magic FM . Is this what age is?

I’m sure a lot of my feelings about the industry have something to do with my experiences working in it. I have nothing to add to the well-known tale of a young, powerless girl trying to break into fashion magazines (we’ve all seen The Devil Wears Prada, for me it felt like a documentary). Kicking your way into the industry was so brutal that it required a masochistic personality quality which is probably why it attracted so many hyper-conscientious good school girls like me. Girls prepared to drive themselves to the bone to scale the first rung (and depressingly to fit into sample size). Girls who will not let go. That’s just not me anymore.

I do sometimes wonder if I don’t care about fashion with a big F, because so much of it triggers hideous memories of being exploited and bullied and ridiculed and embarrassed. Obviously, there were some incredible experiences and working at Grazia in the early 2010s was a bit like being at a never-ending hen party. I did have so much fun along the way, travelling the world, mostly in the trenches with other women who were being tortured by their bosses. It was a privilege to be in so many of the spaces I had the chance to inhabit and I’m eternally grateful for those experiences. But my God. The froideur, the cliques and the unashamed unkindness dispatched by so many of the people who worked (and potentially still work, I don’t keep up with their careers) in the industry. Some of those assholes met me 50 times and still pretended they didn’t know my name. On more than one occasion I heard women ask to be moved so they didn’t have to sit next to me (this is actually something editors will justify by saying that their proximity to x person undermines the calibre of their position and the value of their magazine. And yes, many editors were condescending about Grazia too). The deep snobbery, the hierarchy, the insecurity, the rebranding of horrendous rudeness as discernment. It all just wore me down in the end. Anyway, all this is all for me and the therapist I don’t have, and I’m sure that the dramatic shift in the landscape over the past decade has put the kibosh on the worst excess of that tribe of spoilt, narcissistic devils in heels. But, unsurprisingly, it doesn’t make me feel warm and fuzzy about backstage culture.

To be very clear, I haven’t stopped caring about clothes. I’m still mad as ever about great design and I make an effort with my outfits pretty much every single day. I remain a tracksuitphobe who believes platforms are daytime-appropriate. I’m no less captivated by lace and satin and the transformative glamour of the slithers of fabric folded on hangers. Its the industry itself that makes me feel totally alienated.

The fact the profession which once meant everything to me now turns my blood cold is partly because it has changed so much, but also because I have too. I now spend my money on my children, rugs and power tools, because that is where my passions lie. I like to rent clothes or buy second-hand rather than spending my Saturday mornings walking up and down shopping streets, dreaming of leather goods I absolutely couldn’t afford. Now I don’t care if something is last season. No, I take that back, I’d prefer if it were because it’s less likely to bump into someone else with the same look on their back. There is also the cyclical aspect of fashion to consider—perhaps I can’t be bothered to read editorials about the return of the no-logo look (or as it has been termed for 2023, ‘quiet luxury’), because I wrote the same piece 15 years ago, just missing the pandemic references. While I’m very much enjoying the comeback of the pencil skirt/kitten heel combo which saw me through my early days in London, the professional déjà vu isn’t exactly inspiring.

Has parenthood come into it? Of course it has, there is nothing that shift doesn’t touch in some way. But I don’t think anyone would say I dress like a mum, unless your mum works in some kind of high-class brothel/ is part of a reclusive Pray and Obey cult. There was a moment where I was wearing a Breton top, Gucci loafers, kick flare uniform a lot, but we have passed that personal style nadir and I’m back to my Little House on the Prairie for day, LA stripper pole after dark. I’m still very choosy, obsessed with cut and how a fabric drapes and love clever ideas. I also love to bond with other people over clothes and one of my favourite things these days is loaning a girlfriend a dress from my archive. There is simply nothing better than seeing a mate look at herself in the mirror in a killer number and see her confidence skyrocket. It’s obviously very different from putting a frock on an 18-year-old model on a shoot, but personally for me, far more exciting. My wardrobe has travelled around the world with my friends, and I love being an offline rental service for my community. Playing with clothes in these ways is still very much a part of my life. I don’t even hate trends, though am clearly very circumspect about which ones I let touch my body.

But when I do shop these days, I find I buy things similar to the pieces I know already work and that is definitely age and experience, as well as having far more of an environmentally considered outlook. I have never met a Doên dress I didn’t like Sézane has drilled its multicolour-way offerings of the same perfect building blocks into my wardrobe. If you don’t have one of their Chloe shirts, I need your advice, because I have to restrain myself from buying more. For night, Reformation, Christopher Esber, Coperni and Khaite pretty much monopolise my attention. When you find ‘your’ brands, it’s an incredible moment, because it’s like you have an automatic personal filter, which of course you can use on resale sites, seasonal sales and rental platforms too.

Another label I feel that way about is Christopher Kane, a designer who made his career while I was making mine. His label went into administration this week— the day after musician and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams broke the internet with his debut men’s collection for Louis Vuitton. What I think we’ve all realised is that success in fashion isn’t really about the clothes anymore. To keep in business as a designer, what you need most is to understand the attention economy and how to cut through the deafening noise of our culture. A well cut trouser is unlikely to do that. Fashion was always about razzamatazz, but after 20 seasons sitting watching the lights come up, I think I simply had my fill. The clothes will always keep me going, it’s the song and dance that went beyond my personal saturation point. It’s time to come to terms with that and let the ship sail. You just can’t live your past at the same time as your present and future too.