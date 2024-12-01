Grrrr, there is something a-rumblin’ inside. It isn’t pure rage, not the kind that once had me screaming silently into a pillow as I survived another lonely week of early child rearing. It’s not the wail of injustice as I appraise a pair of dirty pants placed artlessly on top of a pile of laundry I’ve washed, dried and folded at right angles. It’s not even my everyday simmering at the state of the world and its apparent roll back into the worst recesses of history. This is something else, more existential.

Lately, I’ve been preoccupied with the inner voice, the sound of which is, for me at least, a constant, if not relentless companion. I remember reading this piece a few years ago and being shocked to learn some people never converse with their interior monologue, or more accurately that it simply doesn’t exist for everyone. It’s estimated that 30–50% of people frequently experience an inner monologue, but most people don't experience it all the time like me. Some experience it visually, while up to 10% hear not a single word reverberating inside their skull, a mental context recently termed anendophasia. Interestingly, there seems to be a correlation between the verbosity of your inner voice and ability to perform verbal memory tasks.

My internal voice has always been… extremely chatty and I legitimately believed that everyone else was having similar constant back and forths between their ears. The current estimation of inner speech is that it’s created in a similar way to vocal speech. Neuroscientist Dr Hélène Loevenbruck explains that inner speech is us, “making predictions in our mind of what we will say – but we don’t actually send the motor commands to our speech muscles. This simulated auditory signal is the little voice we hear in our brain. … some people say their inner voice is like a radio that’s on all day long.”

My experience absolutely tallies with that description and my personal frequency is set to Moral Quandary FM. All day long I simulate auditory signals debating how to navigate situations in a just and balanced way. ‘What is the best way to address this conflict?’ ‘What is the mature choice which will serve all parties in the best possible compromise?’ ‘What is the nicest way to manage this situation? I sometimes think it’s one of the reasons I need to write—to get all these damn words out of my brain space.