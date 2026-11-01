Last week I was a guest on Lily Pebbles’ YouTube series, Foggy Mornings. Like a perfectly brewed cup of tea, Lily’s interview-based episodes are a great example of slow content - thoughtful, broad and algorithmically evasive. I love doing these kinds of chats. Aside from appreciating the midweek adult company, it was lovely to see behind the scenes of a different content medium, with a woman who pioneered the form.

In our episode, we had a meandering conversation which touched on all the edges of my professional life as well as my hobbies. It felt well-rounded and - gag as I say it - authentic. Listening back to our chat, there was one question that Lily asked which stood out to me, probably because it’s one I get all the time. Whether I’ve known someone for most of my life, or only just met them, it always comes up.

Does it not bother me, as a ghostwriter, that someone else gets the credit for my work?

I’ve answered this in roundabout ways over the years. My take on it is pretty simple. When I’m ghosting, I act as the vehicle for the story, but it’s not my story. Secondly, while it is true that I do not get the praise, I also don’t suffer the critique. I don’t have to absorb any of the energy that the book creates, nor work on the marketing roll out. If a title does badly and isn’t well received, there can be a lot of negativity. But there can be an equal amount - if not more - hostility if it breaks through and becomes a big hit. Flowers arrive at your door with a side of dirty protest and the more likes you receive the more the haters bite. That is just the reality of our world.

It’s very very easy to say, ‘who cares what people write on the internet’ if you have never experienced what it feels like to read hundreds of people write terrible things about you online. I don’t give a crap what Susan at the school gate thinks about me IRL. But the might of collective censure is a totally different beast, and I’d prefer to avoid it if possible. At the very least, I’m not seeking it out.

And finally, most of my authors put a huge amount of work into their manuscripts. I’ve written books on subjects that I had very little background in. Obviously, through the process of creating chapters, I go on a crash course and consume a huge amount of information. It’s like nailing a GCSE in six weeks. But I’m not looking to be identified with themes that I’m still getting to grips with. I’ve got plenty of specialist topics of my own.

So that’s my rationale. But perhaps, I’m missing the real point. Perhaps what Lily was getting at, and perhaps what everyone who asks is getting at, is how do I emotionally manage someone else getting all the applause for work which we have created together? Doesn’t it make me stew in the pit of my gut with envy and resentment??

On that one, the answer is not at all.