There’s a clip that’s been circulating online amongst my demographic. I describe as such because it has been sent to me by mum friends in both west and east London and by my husband, whose FYP generally isn’t heavily populated with parenting reels. More Rolexes and Kendall Jenner in lingerie, but I digress.

The clip asks, ‘if we could go back for just one day would we see it the same way?’ The anonymous text, read aloud by New Zealand-based radio host Jeanette Thomas, follows a woman in her 80s who travels back in time to experience one more day in the thick of raising her young children.

As the passage continues, the elderly woman cherishes her day deep in the mess, entwined in little limbs and hands and feet. She finds joy in her own youth, her husband’s strong body and the purpose in their lives. The lesson offers a welcome reminder to take daily gratitude for the beauty and blessings of family life and the bodily ease of our relative youth. Within seconds of watching it I was sucker-punched and sobbing like the sentimental old sap I really am.

Will anything ever compare to the tenderness of my smooth-skinned four-year-old falling asleep on my chest this summer? Likely not. It is a cellular sweetness and the euphoria we get from our experiences with our young offspring is deeply biological. We have to remember that we have been literally programmed to glory in the bond with our progeny. The mad levels of oxytocin, serotonin and dopamine triggered by the skin-on-skin connection is baked into our DNA. We’re wired, nay hacked at an evolutionary level to marvel at, empathise with and nurture our children through a system of complex neurological and neurohormonal responses. And those intense emotional responses have deep and resounding echoes which reverberate, reemerging as sentimentality and nostalgia, knifing once again at our gushy little hearts.