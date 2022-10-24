Hello to friends old and new! Some of you will be coming here with probably a little too much information about my life and lens already, but for those who I haven’t yet met online or IRL, I wanted to give a little flavour of what’s to come…

After 15 years working as a fashion, lifestyle and features journalist on titles including Grazia, Glamour and Sunday Times Style and now nearly a decade of posting pictures of myself accompanied with a paragraph-long captions on Instagram, I’ve been looking for a new home to share, let’s just say, a little more depth 🤣.

I want this to be a space where we can have truly nuanced conversations with ideas and arguments given space to breathe. While the world around us becomes ever increasingly binary, I want to create a space to explore the middle, the thorny, the bits the world has forgotten about. Because, for me at least, those have always been the most interesting bits. Unfortunately, traditional journalism doesn’t always agree, with editors wanting you to express a singular opinion and be resolute in what you believe. The most successful are righteous in their views, because that is what makes the splash. Paragraphs where you qualify your argument are cut, stories which even partially fence-sit are spiked and often when I read myself back in print, I find myself sounding messianic rather than measured. An entire industry has been clickbaitified. That’s not just a worry for writers. It’s a worry for society.

Conversely, I truly believe that seeing the world in black and white deprives us all of the richness of the bit in between - the not exactly crystal clear shades of grey.

So that’s why I’m here, on Substack. To change all that. to explore the ‘grey’. I hope you’ll join me for the ride.

