Every Shade of Grey
My Experience of Termination For Medical Reasons
Three years ago on my birthday, I gave birth to my middle child. Sadly, there was no happy ending. After closing my site, I'm re-hosuing this here to…
Katherine Ormerod
Feb 19
58
11
My Experience of Termination For Medical Reasons
How I Found My Mum a Husband
As we approach Valentine’s Day, a story of love for the (modern) ages...
Katherine Ormerod
Feb 12
88
6
How I Found My Mum a Husband
You Don’t Need To Be Posh to Have Taste
The simmering rage I attempt to temper with all manner of high street narcotics (cans of TRIP, vino, Mint Munchies) recently boiled beyond my jawline. I…
Katherine Ormerod
Feb 5
102
14
You Don’t Need To Be Posh to Have Taste
January 2023
The 9 Things I’ve Learnt About Babies Now Mine Have Turned Two
My youngest son turned two today, officially ending my family’s baby years. As there are to be no new bassinets in my home for a couple of decades at…
Katherine Ormerod
Jan 29
75
11
The 9 Things I’ve Learnt About Babies Now Mine Have Turned Two
What's the Male Gaze Still Got to Do With it?
Moving through the decades, I’d thought that public male attention would cease to be the basis of my circle’s self-esteem. It appears I was wrong…
Katherine Ormerod
Jan 22
62
4
What's the Male Gaze Still Got to Do With it?
Getting Shit Done Doesn't Make You a Good Person
We give far too much credit to productive people—many of whom don't even have to lift a finger to find their drive.
Katherine Ormerod
Jan 15
57
15
Getting Shit Done Doesn't Make You a Good Person
The Cult of Being a Present Parent
This week I described myself to a friend as a C- mum and I still can’t work out if that is self-aware or self-deprecating….
Katherine Ormerod
Jan 8
83
3
The Cult of Being a Present Parent
I Swore I'd Never Get Married Again. Here's Why I Changed My Mind
Nearly a decade after divorcing, I'm engaged for a second time. Here's what happened and why 40 is the perfect age to be the bride of your dreams.
Katherine Ormerod
Jan 1
147
11
I Swore I'd Never Get Married Again. Here's Why I Changed My Mind
December 2022
Beware the Perfect Family Christmas
Keeping things idyllic will only ruin your children's expectations of yuletide
Katherine Ormerod
Dec 18, 2022
59
5
Beware the Perfect Family Christmas
Wise Women Say, Only Fools Rush into Adult Female Friendships
After a lifetime of struggles with female friend groups I’ve recently met a new club of like-minded woman. This time it feels very different…
Katherine Ormerod
Dec 11, 2022
84
8
Wise Women Say, Only Fools Rush into Adult Female Friendships
I've Been Dreaming Of a Third Baby, Who Even Am I Now?
Earlier this week, I finally got around to donating three boxes of baby clothes. We all know we’re in the bleakest of midwinters and Little Village, a…
Katherine Ormerod
Dec 4, 2022
105
16
I've Been Dreaming Of a Third Baby, Who Even Am I Now?
November 2022
How To Become a Ghostwriter
Three years ago I began building a new side of my career - a dual main hustle - by becoming a ghost. Here is everything I've learnt in the process...
Katherine Ormerod
Nov 27, 2022
31
4
How To Become a Ghostwriter
