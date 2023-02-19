Every Shade of Grey

Three years ago on my birthday, I gave birth to my middle child. Sadly, there was no happy ending. After closing my site, I'm re-hosuing this here to…
Katherine Ormerod
11
As we approach Valentine’s Day, a story of love for the (modern) ages...
Katherine Ormerod
6
The simmering rage I attempt to temper with all manner of high street narcotics (cans of TRIP, vino, Mint Munchies) recently boiled beyond my jawline. I…
Katherine Ormerod
14

January 2023

My youngest son turned two today, officially ending my family’s baby years. As there are to be no new bassinets in my home for a couple of decades at…
Katherine Ormerod
11
Moving through the decades, I’d thought that public male attention would cease to be the basis of my circle’s self-esteem. It appears I was wrong…
Katherine Ormerod
4
We give far too much credit to productive people—many of whom don't even have to lift a finger to find their drive.
Katherine Ormerod
15
This week I described myself to a friend as a C- mum and I still can’t work out if that is self-aware or self-deprecating….
Katherine Ormerod
3
Nearly a decade after divorcing, I'm engaged for a second time. Here's what happened and why 40 is the perfect age to be the bride of your dreams.
Katherine Ormerod
11

December 2022

Keeping things idyllic will only ruin your children's expectations of yuletide
Katherine Ormerod
5
After a lifetime of struggles with female friend groups I’ve recently met a new club of like-minded woman. This time it feels very different…
Katherine Ormerod
8
Earlier this week, I finally got around to donating three boxes of baby clothes. We all know we’re in the bleakest of midwinters and Little Village, a…
Katherine Ormerod
16

November 2022

Three years ago I began building a new side of my career - a dual main hustle - by becoming a ghost. Here is everything I've learnt in the process...
Katherine Ormerod
4
