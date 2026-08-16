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How Little We Know of Ourselves
A love letter to Italy
Aug 16
•
Katherine Ormerod
10
3
1
Why the French Hate (British) Children
At least from my personal experience
Aug 9
•
Katherine Ormerod
36
8
1
July 2026
11 Tips for Fantasy Holiday Packing
I am a maniac when it comes to packing
Jul 26
•
Katherine Ormerod
13
4
1
Has Modern Parenting Pushed Us into Shift Work Sleep Disorder?
Plus holiday plans and my favourite dress of the summer.
Jul 19
•
Katherine Ormerod
15
2
I Have Never Been Single
Confessions of a Relationship Hopper
Jul 12
•
Katherine Ormerod
14
1
Why Homeschooling is on the Rise
Interrogating the complexities.
Jul 5
•
Katherine Ormerod
13
2
June 2026
Wait, Do I Like the Countryside Now?
For the first time, I think I get it.
Jun 28
•
Katherine Ormerod
21
1
Why I Never Feel Successful
When success is always 10 yards out of reach
Jun 21
•
Katherine Ormerod
24
2
The Working from Home Paradox
When the balance tips in the other direction
Jun 14
•
Katherine Ormerod
17
1
What is Going on with My Hormones?
And who TF do I ask for help?
Jun 7
•
Katherine Ormerod
21
2
1
May 2026
What I’m No Longer Buying (& Why)
Summer Wardrobe Edition
May 31
•
Katherine Ormerod
19
1
1
Has Honesty About Motherhood Torpedoed The Birth Rate?
Should I have kept the truth to myself?
May 25
•
Katherine Ormerod
26
1
1
© 2026 Katherine Ormerod
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